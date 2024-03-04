Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys Shares of 5,440 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,092,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB stock opened at $221.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.43.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

