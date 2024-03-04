Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $95.82.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

