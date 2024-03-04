Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $130.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

