Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 318.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 939,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,067,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $67.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $99.12.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

