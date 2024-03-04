Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allstate by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after buying an additional 542,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $155.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

