Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,551 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $176.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $179.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

