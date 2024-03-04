Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $131.30 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $1,085,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $1,085,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,310 shares of company stock valued at $38,078,625. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

