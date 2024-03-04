Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 180 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Crown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 418,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Crown by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 450,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,477,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $76.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

