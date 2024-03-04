Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 205 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

