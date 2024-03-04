Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 370 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

