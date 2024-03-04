Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,280 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

