Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

