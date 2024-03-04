Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $517.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $410.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.