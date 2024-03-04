Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 90 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 268,450.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in F5 by 133.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $189.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.41 and a 200-day moving average of $168.38. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,851 shares of company stock valued at $688,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

