Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.