Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,616 shares of company stock worth $20,843,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $254.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.30. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

