Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,825,000 after buying an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $118.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $147.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

