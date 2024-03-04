Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $127.37 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,145. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

