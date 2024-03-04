Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.09 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,437 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $7,746,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 116.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,115 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $217,553,000 after buying an additional 283,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $76.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

