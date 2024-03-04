Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 104.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 594.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $157.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

