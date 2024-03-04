Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Natixis acquired a new position in Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,814 shares of company stock worth $6,181,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitable

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.