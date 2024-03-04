Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AES were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.47 on Monday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

