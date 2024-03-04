Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,428,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

