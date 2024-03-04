Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after acquiring an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $264.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average of $207.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $265.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

