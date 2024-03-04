Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 112 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $171.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $176.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

