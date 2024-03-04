Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 153 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.0 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $171.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -197.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $172.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.