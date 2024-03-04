Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 15,393 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 23.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rollins by 10.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $44.00 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

