Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 520 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

