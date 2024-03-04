Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $55.81 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

