Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EME opened at $319.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $321.16.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

