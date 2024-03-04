Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FND opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

