Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,180 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lifted its position in XPO by 80.8% during the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 68,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in XPO by 4.1% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 14.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,400,000 after buying an additional 147,868 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 138.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $120.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

