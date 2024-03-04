Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 198 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.1 %

CLH stock opened at $184.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average is $168.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $189.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

