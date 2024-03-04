Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 13,950 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

