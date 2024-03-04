Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,456,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,863,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genesco Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $48.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Genesco Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
