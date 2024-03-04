Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 261,404 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,376,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after purchasing an additional 166,745 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,586.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -155.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.45. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.