Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 174.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $172.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $172.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

