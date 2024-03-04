Trexquant Investment LP Buys 3,265 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.9 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $228.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.89. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.06 and a 52 week high of $234.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

