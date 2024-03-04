Trexquant Investment LP Buys 8,892 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.19% of SpartanNash worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in SpartanNash by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.4 %

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $719.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on SPTN

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.