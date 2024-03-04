Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 37.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Standex International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 84.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Standex International by 114.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $374,664.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,676.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,268. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $176.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.58.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

