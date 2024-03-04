Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Upstart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 37.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $26.32 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,716,127.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,811 shares of company stock worth $1,219,580. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

