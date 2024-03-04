Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 79,987 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $32,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.