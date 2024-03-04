Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,171 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after buying an additional 22,766,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,289.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.83. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.