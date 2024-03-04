Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,344 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,705.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $44.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -496.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Vericel’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

