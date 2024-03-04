Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of ALLETE worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

