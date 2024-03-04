Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 309.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GKOS opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,720 shares of company stock valued at $36,255,386. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

