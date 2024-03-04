Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $404.24 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $407.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.40 and its 200 day moving average is $286.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

