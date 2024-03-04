Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.17% of SI-BONE worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 20.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 17.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 63.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 29.7% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $468,015.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SI-BONE news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $468,015.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

