Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,534,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,530 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 943,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 770,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

