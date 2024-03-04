Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

